First Alert Weather: A bright start to the week, getting chillier by Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The sunglasses will come in handy again to wrap up the weekend in northern and central Wisconsin as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of the weather for one more day. Clouds will be back on Monday, but it stays dry. The next weather maker will be a cold front that drops in on Tuesday with a chance of rain/snow showers. It is shaping up to be dry for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, however a bit chillier. Temperatures late week into the upcoming weekend are expected to be running a few degrees below average.

A good deal of sunshine and pleasant for the second half of November. (WSAW)

Day two of the gun deer hunt season will feature a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the mid 40s to around 50s with relatively light east winds around 5 mph.

The next couple of days will be good for doing some raking of the leaves. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Considerable cloudiness on Monday but no concerns about any precipitation. Highs in the mid 40s. A storm system working through the central Plains will likely stay too far to the south and east of our area to bring more than a chance of rain/snow showers on Tuesday morning to locations SE of Wausau. In addition, a cold front will drive east on Tuesday and could spark a few flurries or snow showers in the northern and western parts of the area during the first half of Tuesday. Any snowfall will be minimal, with a coating to less than a half inch on non-paved and elevated surfaces. If there happens to be any accumulation, it will melt by Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A chance of rain/snow showers Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Wednesday is the busiest travel day prior to Thanksgiving, and dry weather is on tap for the Badger State and the Upper Midwest. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chilly but dry conditions expected on Thanksgiving morning. (WSAW)

Thanksgiving on Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. If you plan to take part in a Turkey Trot event during the morning, anticipate temperatures to be in the 20s with a bit of a breeze from the NW at 5 to 10 mph. Staying dry on Turkey Day, with daytime temps topping out in the low to mid 30s.

High temperatures will go from running above average to a few degrees below average later in the week. (WSAW)

Black Friday has a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 30s. The outlook for the upcoming weekend has some sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. More clouds around next Sunday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

