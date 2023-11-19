News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Wisconsin will be the center of a new passenger train coming in 2024, connecting Chicago to the...
Amtrak service from St. Paul to Chicago in final design phase
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
Rib Mountain updates
Rib Mountain makes moves to add more businesses to the village
John Fredrick Waube, 62
Lac du Flambeau man reported missing since Nov. 10 found dead

Latest News

Bars welcoming on Gun Deer Season opener
Bars welcoming on Gun Deer Season opener
Wisconsin's Tanner Mordecai (8) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Wisconsin rallies, tops Nebraska in overtime
Malik Abdul-Wahid had a double-double in the Pointers' win over Edgewood, tallying 12 points...
UWSP men’s basketball cruises to Saturday win
The Pointers fell to 0-3 in WIAC play with the 5-1 loss.
Pointers’ women’s hockey team falls at home to UW-Superior