First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine this weekend, turning colder in new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy gun deer hunting opener weekend! In years past, the weather has ranged from bitter cold to rather mild. This weekend will be just a little bit above average for temperatures and dry. No tracking snow in the works for the next few days out in the woods. After a bright weekend, clouds will roll back in on Monday. The next weather maker tracking through the Midwest might stay to the south of the Badger State on Tuesday, while a cold front crossing the state might spark snow showers. Chilly Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday with temps late week struggling to make it above the freezing mark.

Plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool on Saturday. (WSAW)

It’s a blaze orange and pink weekend in the Badger State. While a fair number of folks are out attempting to harvest deer, others are still aiming to wrap up yard work, or perhaps get the holiday lights up on the house before the bitter winter cold heads our way. Bright sunshine on Saturday, with afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 40s. A starlit sky, and ideal conditions to check out the meteor showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 20s.

Lots of sun and cool for the Packers game on Sunday. (WSAW)

Great weather for mid-November on Sunday to get out to Lambeau Field for the Packers game. Temps will be in the 40s from kickoff through the last whistle. Mostly sunny in northern and central Wisconsin on Sunday. Highs in the mid 40s.

The next storm system in the Midwest will likely move too far south to have an impact on the region. (WSAW)

Turning chilly as the week goes along to get those groceries before Turkey Day. (WSAW)

More clouds than sun Monday with highs in the mid 40s. As alluded to, the next storm system traversing the Midwest is forecast to take a path far enough south and east to not have a direct impact on the Badger State. Things might still change, but we are going to stay on the cooler side of this late fall storm system. Instead of worrying about that wave of low pressure, there will be a cold front shifting east across the state. This will spark scattered snow showers on Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Accumulations are expected to be minimal, with perhaps lake effect snow kicking in across the far north in the snow belts on Wednesday. If that takes place, then some snowfall could accumulate. Otherwise, chilly for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.

A risk of snow showers with a cold front on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Chilly with some sun and clouds on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Thanksgiving on Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds. If you will be participating in a Turkey Trot event, expect it to be chilly, with temps in the 20s during the morning. Highs Thanksgiving afternoon in the upper 20s to low 30s. Black Friday keeps the chilly in the air across the region. Mostly cloudy, with temps only topping out in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.