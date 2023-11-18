News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Edgar, Pittsville girls pick up wins on first night of Friday hoops

Gwyenth Kumm and Pittsville topped Northland Lutheran 85-46 Friday night.
Gwyenth Kumm and Pittsville topped Northland Lutheran 85-46 Friday night.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - On the first Friday night of the high school girls’ basketball season, Edgar picked up a conference win, Pittsville was victorious on the road and D.C. Everest dropped their opener to Green Bay Preble.

First, in Edgar, it was an early season Marawood South battle as the Wildcats welcomed in Marathon. It was a low-scoring affair, but a first-half 11-0 run by Edgar helped propel them to a 36-28 victory, moving the Wildcats to 2-0 on the season. Marathon falls to 0-2.

As for D.C. Everest, it was their first game of the season Friday as they hosted Green Bay Preble. The road side started the game strong on offense and the Evergreens could never recover. Preble won the game 52-24, handing Everest a loss to start the year.

Two other area teams also got their season started Friday as Pittsville traveled to Kronenwetter to face Northland Lutheran. It was an offensive explosion for the Panthers as they hung 85 points on the Wildcats, starting the year with an 85-46 win.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
SPPD Looking for Man
Stevens Point PD looking for man accused of stealing from downtown businesses
Rib Mountain updates
Rib Mountain makes moves to add more businesses to the village
John Fredrick Waube, 62
Lac du Flambeau man reported missing since Nov. 10 found dead

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a...
Brandon Woodruff becomes free agent after Brewers fail to offer contract
The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the game...
Wisconsin, Nebraska chasing bowl eligibility when they face off in Madison
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
MLB owners approve A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas, with a new ballpark to open in 2028