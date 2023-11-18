News and First Alert Weather App
Brandon Woodruff becomes free agent after Brewers fail to offer contract

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WSAW Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW/AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that nine arbitration-eligible players have been tendered contracts for the 2024 season and three were non-tendered. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold.

The team tendered contracts to SS Willy Adames, 1B/OF Jake Bauers, OF Tyrone Taylor, RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP Adrian Houser, LHP Hoby Milner, RHP Joel Payamps, RHP Devin Williams, and RHP Bryse Wilson.

The team non-tendered 1B Rowdy Tellez, RHP J.C. Mejía, and RHP Brandon Woodruff, making them free agents.

”Today we had to make a very difficult decision relating to one of the best pitchers and human beings in franchise history,” said Arnold. “Throughout his 10 seasons in the organization, Brandon Woodruff has represented the Brewers with class, kindness, heart, and toughness. He is recognized as a tremendous teammate, both on the field and in the community, where he and his wife, Jonie, have positively impacted so many lives around them. We remain very open to his return to Milwaukee, and regardless of what uniform he wears next, Woody will always be a member of the Brewers family.” 

Woodruff, 30, was on the injured list from April 11 through Aug. 5 with right shoulder inflammation. On Oct. 13, he had surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX.

Woodruff made $10.8 million this year and was under team control for one more season had the Brewers offered a contract. The Brewers have said Woodruff is expected to miss most of the 2024 season and might not pitch at all next year after surgery last month to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder.

