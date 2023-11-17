With less than a week till Thanksgiving, you may need to start turkey thawing process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving is less than one week away. If you plan to host next week, you may need to start getting ready soon.

People who plan to serve a turkey weighing more than 20 pounds will need to begin the thawing process on Friday or Saturday to make sure the turkey is oven-ready by Thanksgiving.

Smaller turkeys do not need as much time to thaw and might be ready to cook in just a couple of days.

USDA guidelines for thawing turkeys (USDA)

A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 days before cooking. According tot he USDA, foods thawed in the refrigerator can be refrozen without cooking but there may be some loss of quality.

Cooking times will also vary due to a turkey’s size. The USDA has these guidelines:

UNSTUFFED (time in hours)

4 to 6 lb. breast — 1 1/2 to 2 1/4

6 to 8 lb. breast — 2 1/4 to 3 1/4

8 to 12 lbs. — 2 3/4 to 3

12 to 14 lbs. — 3 to 3 3/4

14 to 18 lbs. — 3 3/4 to 4 1/4

18 to 20 lbs. — 4 1/4 to 4 1/2

20 to 24 lbs. — 4 1/2 to 5

