Wausau Salvation Army kicks off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign

Ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign
Ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign(KCBD)
By Tom Zurawski
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The familiar sounds of bells are back as Friday is the official start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Wausau.

The money collected goes to the Salvation Army for food assistance, youth programs, and emergency financial assistance. This year the Salvation Army hopes to raise $115,000. However, they can’t do it without help.

“It’s wonderful to have those volunteers out there,” said Major David Womack with the Wausau Salvation Army. “More volunteers are needed, however. Right now, we have a little over 2,000 hours needed to fill at our Red Kettle locations, but only a little over 200 are reserved right now.”

Volunteers will ring bells from today through Dec. 23 from 10 to 6 p.m. except on Sundays. Click here to register as a bell ringer.

