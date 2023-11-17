Wausau Area Food for Hope to donate hundreds of turkeys and hams for area families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of families will be able to have a Thanksgiving meal as the Wausau Area Food for Hope is delivering again for those in need.

At Festival Foods in Wausau on Thursday, a total of 901 turkeys and hams were boxed up and taken to places that made requests including the Wausau, D.C. Everest, and Edgar School Districts. The Neighbors Place, the Salvation Army, and the Women’s Community Center also made requests.

The organizers never turn anyone down.

Rob Hughes, Special Education Teacher with the Wausau School District said, “I grew up poor and strangers came to my house and delivered food. And then one year they delivered Christmas presents. This is a way that we can now be the strangers helping other people.”

Volunteer Ryan Oestreich said, “I’ve known Mr. Hughes a long time and I figured, what he’s done for me, I figured I’ll help him.”

Hughes said they’ve raised more than $22,000 this year to help people this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.