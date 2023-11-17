News and First Alert Weather App
Velveteen Plum offering free breakfast to thank community

Wausau's only rooftop restaurant will open later this month
Wausau's only rooftop restaurant will open later this month
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As a thank-you to the community, a Wausau restaurant will offer a free breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Velveteen Plum is the city’s only rooftop dining restaurant. Guests can choose from four different menu options.

The deal is only available from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It’s open to regular customers and people who haven’t yet dined at the restaurant.

According to the restaurant invitation on Facebook, all workers will be volunteers, and no money is expected to be left behind. If people leave a tip, it will be combined with the collection the restaurant group receives during the free meal offered on Christmas day at Tine & Cellar. That money is donated to charity.

The restaurant is located at 1520 Elm St. in Wausau.

