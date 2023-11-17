Tomahawk welcomes hunters to the northwoods with annual vension feed

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 60 years, Tomahawk has welcomed hunters to the northwoods on the eve of the nine-day gun deer season and Friday will be no different.

For the last 57 years, the community and sponsors have hosted a free venison burger feed in the streets of downtown. Burgers will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. on the west end of Main Street. The event is free and open to the public.

More than 1,500 burgers are expected to be served. The event runs until 2:30 p.m., or until the burgers are gone.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.