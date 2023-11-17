News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Tomahawk welcomes hunters to the northwoods with annual vension feed

Tomahawk Venison Feed (2018 - WSAW)
Tomahawk Venison Feed (2018 - WSAW)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 60 years, Tomahawk has welcomed hunters to the northwoods on the eve of the nine-day gun deer season and Friday will be no different.

For the last 57 years, the community and sponsors have hosted a free venison burger feed in the streets of downtown. Burgers will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. on the west end of Main Street. The event is free and open to the public.

More than 1,500 burgers are expected to be served. The event runs until 2:30 p.m., or until the burgers are gone.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
SPPD Looking for Man
Stevens Point PD looking for man accused of stealing from downtown businesses
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
Nekoosa missing boaters found
Two boaters found safe after wife reports them missing in Nekoosa

Latest News

The season of giving is upon us, and an effort to provide new pajamas to kids in our area...
Pajama Drive aims to make spirits bright for local kids this holiday season
Pajama Drive interview - 11.17.2023
Top 10 Items for this year's Deer Hunt - 11.17.2023
Highs near seasonable Friday and through the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Colder Friday, near seasonable for deer hunting this weekend