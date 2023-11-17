Rondele Ranch gives sneak peek to their holiday lights display

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - While some people may say it’s still too early to put up holiday lights, Rondele Ranch in Harshaw has been putting them up for four months.

Rondele Ranch takes Christmas to a whole new level and today people were able to get a sneak peek at their grand display. This year’s theme is, “A Christmas Wonderland” and contains more than 1.6 million lights. That kind of display takes a ton of teamwork and effort.

Sales and Marketing Director at Rondele Ranch Vonda Backhaus said, “It is an all-year process so they are creating the displays all year round. It is a group effort so we have a lot of busy elves starting right after summer.”

Walking tours run Friday and Saturday evenings starting the first weekend in December and driving tours are every Sunday and Tuesday evenings. The proceeds go to non-profit organizations in the Tomahawk, Minocqua, and Rhinelander areas.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.