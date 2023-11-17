News and First Alert Weather App
Rib Mountain makes moves to add more businesses to the village

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - When driving on Rib Mountain Drive you see multiple signs on the road like Jersey Mikes, but when you take a peek inside the restaurant it’s empty. One project is on pause, while another one is weeks away from opening.

“Construction, plumbing, and HVAC — waiting to get the determination from them, so upon that we can move forward on issuing the permits we have and they can continue doing the work on the inside to get it done, then hopefully open up,” said Rib Mountain Community Development Director Jared Grande.

Grande said projects like Jersey Mikes, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle are not easy. A lot goes into getting popular fast-food chains here.

Grande said, “Sometimes it’s plan review, other times it’s cost of construction or supplies that are delaying it. Sometimes it’s workforce, maybe they can’t get enough workers.” But as he said, “Good things come to those who wait,” he wants to reassure folks that moves are being made.

“Conversations with Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are still happening. Still working with the developers on that we’re hoping for an application to come through the process here soon,” Grande explained.

As Rib Mountain waits for that application, for now, they can welcome a new local business, Breakfast Bear. It’s operated by the same family who runs a local Wausau favorite, Blue Willow Cafe.

“Rib Mountain is a special place. It’s a community I think a community filled with love and activity, which aligns perfectly with myself,” said Breakfast Bear Owner Labi Shanbani.

So, while Rib Mountain waits for burrito bowls and chicken nuggets, comfort food is the staple for now.

“You can expect a lot of home-cooked meals and when I say home cooked a lot of things are done in-house with our chef and dishes are prepared based off ingredients that are sourced locally.”

Breakfast Bear is located at 227308 Shrike Ave. in Wausau. It will open on Monday, Dec. 11. There is no opening date yet for Jersey Mikes.

