News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

President Biden wraps trip to California, APEC summit

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is headed to Delaware on Friday after four days of summits and meetings at the APEC summit in San Francisco, where he touted the importance of trade ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific.

In California, his first stop was a carefully choreographed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. After a year of rising tensions and little communication between the two, they emerged with agreements to resume military-to-military communication and to crack down on fentanyl. They even broached the possibility of a return of the pandas to the National Zoo in the U.S.

Biden spoke about the give-and-take nature of their relationship:

“This is not -- as my generation would say back in the day, this is not all “Kumbaya.” But it’s straightforward. It’s straightforward. We have real differences with Beijing when it comes to maintaining a fair and level economic playing field and protecting your intellectual property. We’re going to continue to address them with smart policies and strong diplomacy.”

But the summit wasn’t without its hiccups. President Biden referred to President Xi as a dictator, a title the Chinese deemed extremely wrong and irresponsible.

President Biden also met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea and celebrated the economic power of the Pacific region. At a farewell dinner Thursday night, the president hailed the collective economic power of APEC — which supports more than 2 million American jobs.

“Together we can harness the power of the Pacific to grow our economies, to uplift our workers, to protect our planet, to connect our people to one another in the future of a greater prosperity and dignity for all,” he said.

His final stop at the summit was a meeting with Mexico’s president. Biden’s trip to California came as Congress struggled with how to prevent another government shutdown, but it ended with the president signing legislation to keep the government funded through the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
SPPD Looking for Man
Stevens Point PD looking for man accused of stealing from downtown businesses
John Fredrick Waube, 62
Lac du Flambeau man reported missing since Nov. 10 found dead
Stratford State Champs
Stratford Tigers go back-to-back, win ninth title to tie state record

Latest News

Golden Globes
Golden Globes find new home at CBS after years of scandal
Planning for the project began in 2012 and is mostly federally funded
Amtrak railway between Chicago and St. Paul to be completed in 2025
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say
Vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation...
State Park admission stickers will go on sale Nov. 24
Ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign
Wausau Salvation Army kicks off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign