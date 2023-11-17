News and First Alert Weather App
Pajama Drive aims to make spirits bright for local kids this holiday season

Collection boxes will be out until December 1
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The season of giving is upon us, and an effort to provide new pajamas to kids in our area through the annual Pajama Drive.

Nicole Thomas stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more about the ongoing effort. Drop-off boxes are located in several businesses in the Wausau area. They’re accepting new pajamas size 5T to Adult Small. She says that volunteering in a local school inspired the drive.

“[I] just essentially saw a need for some of the basic necessities that a lot of kids are maybe not afforded,” she explained.

Collection boxes will be out until December 1. Thomas says they’re hoping to collect 650 pajamas this year, up from their goal of 500 in 2022.

Pajama Drop-off Locations

  • Arrow Sports Bar
  • Jim Kryshak Jewelers
  • New Life INK
  • Wausau Police Department
  • Innovative Chiropractic
  • Brokaw credit union
  • Sapphire salon
  • Palms Supper Club
  • Dovorany Orthodontics
  • Burn Boot Camp
  • Marshfield Medical Center Weston
  • SoL Nutrition Weston
  • Vitality Bar Wausau
  • Streich Equipment

