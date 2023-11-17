Pajama Drive aims to make spirits bright for local kids this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The season of giving is upon us, and an effort to provide new pajamas to kids in our area through the annual Pajama Drive.

Nicole Thomas stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more about the ongoing effort. Drop-off boxes are located in several businesses in the Wausau area. They’re accepting new pajamas size 5T to Adult Small. She says that volunteering in a local school inspired the drive.

“[I] just essentially saw a need for some of the basic necessities that a lot of kids are maybe not afforded,” she explained.

Collection boxes will be out until December 1. Thomas says they’re hoping to collect 650 pajamas this year, up from their goal of 500 in 2022.

Pajama Drop-off Locations

Arrow Sports Bar

Jim Kryshak Jewelers

New Life INK

Wausau Police Department

Innovative Chiropractic

Brokaw credit union

Sapphire salon

Palms Supper Club

Dovorany Orthodontics

Burn Boot Camp

Marshfield Medical Center Weston

SoL Nutrition Weston

Vitality Bar Wausau

Streich Equipment

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.