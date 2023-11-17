The Neighbors’ Place helps feed families by giving out holiday meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau is doing its part to help feed families this holiday season.

Executive Director Donna Ambrose said there’s been a spike in the number of people they are serving because they are no longer getting SNAP benefits. That means extra financial help from the federal government to buy groceries. Their building was packed on Friday as they handed out their Thanksgiving meal boxes.

“That’s an extra thing many families who are struggling to make the day-to-day things happen may not be able to afford that so to have this is a real blessing,” Ambrose said.

She added that Menke Auto has helped by donating 400 turkeys and the help of donors and volunteers is how they keep feeding people from the largest county in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.