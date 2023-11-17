News and First Alert Weather App
More than 309K gun-privilege licenses sold in Wisconsin for deer season

(KBJR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 660,000 licenses have been issued to hunters for the Wisconsin deer season. That includes licenses for bow, crossbow and combined hunting licenses.

The state’s famed gun deer season, officially starts Saturday, Nov. 18 and runs through Nov. 26.

“Hunters’ goals are as diverse as the Wisconsin landscape. Some enjoy the challenge of pursuing a specific deer, while others find fulfillment in providing wild-sourced meat for themselves, family and friends,” said DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl. “Whatever motivates our hunters this year, we wish them the best of luck.”

As of 10 a.m. Nov. 17, year-to-date sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 659,302. Of that total, 309,520 are for gun privileges only.

Many counties still have bonus antlerless harvest authorizations available on a first-come, first-served basis.

