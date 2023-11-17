News and First Alert Weather App
Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police searching for missing woman last seen Nov. 14

Lavonne Linklater, 25
Lavonne Linklater, 25
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Nov. 14.

According to Tribal Police, Lavonne Linklater lives in Lac du Flambeau and was last seen in Duluth. She is Native American and is 5′ 9″ tall. She has black hair and brown eyes. Linklater has a tattoo on the right side of of her chest with the phrase, “Dark night bright day,” she also has a feather tattoo on her left leg and a tattoo on her left index finger that says, “crazy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.

