Kalahari float to make waves at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will make a splash at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade again this year.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The “Colossal Wave of Wonder” float will once again grace the streets of New York City in the 97th year of the annual Thanksgiving parade. The float, which made its debut in 2021, features a mom and baby elephant riding a wave blowing glitter and bubbles from their trunks alongside a surfing rhino and a swimming octopus.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions CEO Todd Nelson said the parade is a special tradition the waterpark has been participating in for six years.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that marks the start of the holiday season for not only our family, but so many families around the world,” Nelson said. “At Kalahari, we encourage families to celebrate the joy that water brings — something we celebrate at our resorts and is also represented with the Colossal Wave of Wonder float.”

The Kalahari recently broke ground on a fifth resort, located in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, right here on NBC15 and streaming on Peacock.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

