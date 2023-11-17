News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff on Tuesday for anniversary of 2021 parade tragedy

Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in recognition of the anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and to honor the six individuals who were killed in the attack.

Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8 were killed when Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle through the parade. He was convicted last October.

“Today marks the two-year anniversary of the senseless act of violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade that took the lives of six cherished members of the community and injured many others. In the wake of this devastation, we saw an entire community come together to mourn the lives lost and to begin the long road towards recovery, and have seen the kindness, strength, and resilience of Waukesha as the community united behind the message ‘Waukesha Strong,’” said Gov. Evers. “As we observe this anniversary, Kathy and I are thinking of all those who were affected by this horrible tragedy, including the victims and survivors and the first responders and community members who ran toward danger to help their neighbors in their time of need. We are also keeping the families of Tamara, Wilhelm, Jane, Leanna, Virginia, and Jackson in our hearts. Their memories will live on through the unity, strength, and light felt throughout this community, and they will not be forgotten.”

The executive order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
SPPD Looking for Man
Stevens Point PD looking for man accused of stealing from downtown businesses
Stratford State Champs
Stratford Tigers go back-to-back, win ninth title to tie state record
Nekoosa missing boaters found
Two boaters found safe after wife reports them missing in Nekoosa

Latest News

For 12 years, Fleet Farm stores have hosted Orange Friday, and given away sweet deals and fun...
Hunters taking advantage of Orange Friday at Fleet Farm in Wausau
Wausau's only rooftop restaurant will open later this month
Velveteen Plum offering free breakfast to thank community
Lavonne Linklater, 25
Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police searching for missing woman last seen Nov. 14
Amazon will allow US customers to buy cars on its site from local car dealers starting next year
Mid-State Technical College President Dr. Shelly Mondeik (left) and Lakeland University...
Mid-State and Lakeland University celebrate expanded Marshfield Campus partnership