First Alert Weather: Colder Friday, near seasonable for deer hunting this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures return closer to seasonable starting Friday, continuing through the gun deer hunting opener over the weekend. The forecast turns chilly heading into the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Highs near seasonable Friday and through the weekend. (WSAW)

A cold front arrived overnight and ushered in some colder air for the region. Temperatures roughly 20 degrees colder Friday with highs near 40. Skies will feature intervals of sun and clouds throughout the day. Winds not as strong but breezy at times as a northwest wind gusts around 15 mph.

Intervals of sun and clouds Friday. (WSAW)

Dry weather is on tap for the start of the gun deer hunting season this weekend. A tad chilly to start Saturday morning with lows sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s at sunrise. A slight wind chill near the low to mid 20s. A good amount of sunshine Saturday, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 40s for North Central Wisconsin. Breezy west winds gusting up to 20 mph. Sunshine continues Sunday with a few passing clouds. Low temperatures mid to upper 20s at sunrise. Winds calmer, with highs slightly lower in the low 40s during the afternoon.

Sunny with highs in the mid 40s for hunting Saturday (WSAW)

Hunting on Sunday will feature slightly cooler temperatures under sun and clouds (WSAW)

Busy travel days are on tap next week in advance of Thanksgiving, and the weather may not cooperate the entire stretch. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures expected to drop and turn chilly heading into Thanksgiving. Our next weather maker will travel over the Central Plains early in the week, expecting to travel northeast towards the Great Lakes States on Tuesday. Indications are that the Badger State will be chilly, which would provide a risk of snow or snow showers. It is too early to say if there will be delays at the airports in Mosinee, Milwaukee, or back in Minneapolis, but this is your First Alert that there may be rough travel weather by air and on the roads for Tuesday into Tuesday night.

A snowy weather maker could cause some travel impacts on Tuesday (WSAW)

A risk of lake effect snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be very chilly with highs expecting to sit around the mid 20s. Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be even chillier, with highs possibly sitting in the low 30s.

Temperatures turn chilly heading into Thanksgiving. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.