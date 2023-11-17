An inside look at how the DNR CWD Processing Center in Poynette operates

POYNETTE, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1999, the Wisconsin DNR began testing white-tailed deer for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD.

Two years later, the state got its first positive case. In the years since, hunters have been encouraged to get their deer tested for free by dropping them off at one of the 175 kiosks.

So, Kevin Wallenfang showed us what happens after you drop off the head at the state’s DNR CWD Processing Center in Poynette.

“The way things happen here is hunters submit their head out in the field and all of the heads — all of the lymph tissue — if it’s pulled in the field, or if a hunter decides to self-sample it themselves, every single one of those deer that is getting tested for CWD comes through our facility over the next two weeks.”

“I anticipate we’ll do somewhere in the neighborhood of about 10,000 deer through here. The first thing we do with them is we get an age on them. So that age data, a lot of hunters just want to know how old their deer is, so we provide that to them with their results. And then the next step in the process, when you drop your head off, you fill out one of these data forms. And then we use that information, especially your DNR Customer ID, we use that to connect your deer to you after the deer is checked in, comes over here to our samplers, they’re pulling the lymph nodes primarily out of the throat, that’s the tissue that we need the most, it’s pretty good.”

“If we’ve got somebody that’s doing, you know, 15 heads or so per hour, on our best days, we can probably do somewhere in the neighborhood of five to 700 per day. So next week, we’ll have about 15 people here at a time.”

“The lymph nodes that we’re looking for sit on each side of the throat. Each one of those lymph nodes is pulled out, we cut them in half. And we put half of each into two bags like this. There’s a barcode number on each one of these.”

“So that is what connects this deer to the hunter that killed it, and then one of these copies we save here in our archive, and then the other copy goes to the lab in Madison - Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostics Lab — and they actually do the testing. And then we get the results back and we send those out to the hunters who come here.”

“We keep a copy of every deer that we will do this year, but we actually have samples in here from the very first year that were tested for CWD in Wisconsin. So we’ve got samples in here that are over 20 years old.”

“It gives you peace of mind that you are feeding good healthy Wisconsin corn, corn raised acorn raised here to your family without any kind of a concern that there’s a disease that you know, no human has ever gotten it, but there is a potential that someday somebody could get it. So we’re providing that test as if nothing else peace of mind to the Hunter.”

