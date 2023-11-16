Wausau man facing charges after police said more than 1 pound of meth was found at his home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Wausau man arrested after police said he had more than a pound of meth, will be formally charged Thursday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Toua Yang is facing six counts including possession with the intent to sell meth.

On Sept. 24, the Wausau Police Community Resource Unit executed a drug search warrant in the 700 block of S. 3rd Avenue.

Yang also known as “Nitrous,” was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the Wausau area. As a result of the search warrant, a total of over 630 grams, which is 1.3 lbs. of meth, over 4 pounds of marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

Yang was not at his home at the time of the search warrant and was later arrested on Nov. 14.

Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24 (Wausau Police Department)

The Community Resource Unit was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

