News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Volunteers, staff work to prepare Thanksgiving meal for 350 Boys and Girls Club members and families

If you are a member of the club, you can go for dinner tonight at any of the locations.
If you are a member of the club, you can go for dinner tonight at any of the locations.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving is only a week away, but it will come a little early Thursday night in Wausau.

For more than 20 years, the Boys & Girls Club sites have hosted the meal, but there is still an incredible amount of work that needs to happen before the food hits the table. If you’ve ever hosted a Thanksgiving meal, you know all the work that goes into prepping the turkey, the potatoes, and the perfect stuffing recipe. Now imagine doing that for 350 people! It is a special event that takes an extraordinary amount of volunteers.

“Probably a few weeks, getting ready and getting the word out about the Thanksgiving feast to make sure we can serve as many families as possible, ordering the food prepping the food. It’s a lot going on for this big event,” said Tiffany Praeger, Director of Operations for Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

If you are a member of the club, you can go for dinner tonight at any of the locations.

“We have a site in Merrill, we have DC Everest Middle School, Greenheck Fieldhouse. And then here is our Boys and Girls Club Caroline S Mark Site,” said Praeger.

You do have to be a member of the club to participate, but members can bring friends and family to the feast. Kocourek has donated 20 turkeys, which is about 240 pounds of turkey to be served, and there are cookies for dessert, 400 of them. Tiffany says it’s a lot of work, but they’re ready.

“We’ve cooked all the turkeys, baked the cookies, really it is a lot of day of prep because we want it to be fresh and ready to go, we have volunteers coming in also to help us with shredding turkeys”, said Praeger.

Employees from U.S Bank stopped by Wednesday night to carve the turkeys, and more volunteers will be at the sites Thursday evening to make sure it feels like an ‘at home’ meal. It’s an event that’s so important to staff and the kids that come here.

“Preparing the sites, making sure our staff is all ready, making sure the sites are decorated and ready to go”, said Praeger.

Staff say the clubs are like home to some members, so having a Thanksgiving meal here with their family is priceless.

Kim Larsen, Chief Executive Office at the Boys and Girls Club said it is a special time for staff as well because they get to meet the families of the kids they serve. Again, Thursday’s meal is only for members. RSVPs are suggested, but not required.

It starts at 5 p.m. at all of the locations. For a list of all the club locations and addresses, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic announces pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Wisconsin DPI releases school district report cards for 2022-23 school year
Iowa vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 16
Cougar Killed in Wisconsin
No charges to be filed against hunter who shot cougar in Buffalo County
The Board voted 5-4 to not move forward with its restructuring plan for the Wausau East and...
Clarifying the confusion: Wausau School District responds to Monday’s restructuring decision

Latest News

Toua Yang
Wausau man facing charges after police said more than 1 pound of meth was found at his home
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released the finding a report that shows underage...
Survey shows underage tobacco sales rose in 2023 due to confusion over federal law
Before you dig into that turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, you’ll have a chance to get a little...
Festival Foods hosting 11 Turkey Trots across Wisconsin, including Stevens Point and Marshfield
Gas pump
AAA: Unleaded gas down 50 cents from this time last year