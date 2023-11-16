Stratford Tigers go back-to-back, win for ninth title to tie state record

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stratford Tigers defeated the Darlington Redbirds in the Division 6 State Title game on Thursday at Camp Randall to win their ninth state title.

An untimed down for the final play of the game was a 32-yard field goal for Kicker Laurenz Plattner who made it to win the game 10-7.

Darlington led 7-0 at the half. Kilty scored in the 3rd Quarter to tie the game up. The low-scoring affair was due in large part to a heavy focus on the ground for both teams. Darlington attempted just one pass all game that was intercepted by the Tigers. Kilty led the Tigers’ rushing attack with 25 carries for 85 yards.

A 4th and 6th conversion gave the Tigers the ball up until the Plattner attempted his first field goal of the season, a 24-yarder which was blocked with 23 seconds remaining. Stratford recovered a fumble with six seconds remaining. A “hail mary” attempt that resulted in a penalty against Darlington that put the ball at the Darlington 15-yard line for one final play with zeros on the clock.

Stratford returned to the title game after winning the Division 6 crown last season. Their win now ties St. Mary’s Springs for the most in state history.

