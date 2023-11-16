News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point PD looking for man accused of stealing from downtown businesses

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of stealing from downtown businesses in Stevens Point.

The identity of the man is unknown. If you know him and can identify him, contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1500 or submit a tip using the P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

