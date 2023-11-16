News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking

Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like Snoop Dogg is giving up smoking for good.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper took to social media to share that he has decided to stop smoking.

The post reads, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Smoking has been synonymous with the Doggfather’s career.

He has been very vocal about smoking marijuana and refers to the drug in multiple songs.

Snoop’s announcement has surprised many of his fans while also receiving some positive feedback in posts that currently have more than a million reactions.

He did not immediately provide a reason for his decision to quit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic announces pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Wisconsin DPI releases school district report cards for 2022-23 school year
Iowa vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 16
Cougar Killed in Wisconsin
No charges to be filed against hunter who shot cougar in Buffalo County
The Board voted 5-4 to not move forward with its restructuring plan for the Wausau East and...
Clarifying the confusion: Wausau School District responds to Monday’s restructuring decision

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
After decades on the run, Florida man sentenced to 50 years for murder
Stratford Tigers go back-to-back, win for ninth title to tie state record
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by MLB owners
Missing Forest County teen located, suspect in custody