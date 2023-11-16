News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee...
U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital responded Wednesday night to a protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. Members of Congress were evacuated from the building as the protest erupted.

Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.”

Protesters included members of If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace, who have organized other demonstrations in Washington.

If Not Now posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “police are being extremely violent.”

“We are linking arms, threatening no one, and begging our politicians to support an end to the killing and the suffering in Gaza. Begging, peacefully, for a ceasefire,” the group posted.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were also responding to the disturbance. Officials sent an alert to congressional staffers telling them no one would be permitted to enter or exit any House office buildings.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, said he was evacuated from the building by police after protesters began “pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DPI releases school district report cards for 2022-23 school year
Mary Terry
Cash bond signed for Laona woman charged with husband’s murder
Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
The Board voted 5-4 to not move forward with its restructuring plan for the Wausau East and...
Clarifying the confusion: Wausau School District responds to Monday’s restructuring decision
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

Latest News

The program provides observation, monitoring and treatment by a multi-disciplinary team.
Lone residential treatment program in Marathon Co. to reopen for first time since pandemic
A woman says she spent 11 days on hold with unemployment trying to get answers regarding...
Woman says she spent 11 days on hold with unemployment department
Cropland plays big factor in annual deer harvest outlook
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi met for hours and agreed to ‘pick up the phone’ for any urgent concerns. ‘That’s progress’