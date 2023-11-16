Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Phillips says one of its high school teachers was arrested this week on school grounds and charged with drug possession.

In a letter sent to families and staff on Wednesday evening, the district said Erik Johnson, a high school special education teacher, was arrested by the Phillips Police Department for meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession. The district has placed Johnson on leave and he will no longer be allowed on school property.

Superintendent of Schools Rachel Hoffman said in the letter that they do not believe any of the alleged criminal activity involved any Phillips students. However, if you have any information that could be related to the case, contact the City of Phillips Police Department at 715-339-3847.

Hoffman also stated that school counselors are available for anyone who may need support.

