Missing Forest County teen located, suspect in custody

(WVVA)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 14-year-old girl reported missing Thursday morning has been found.

According to a Facebook post from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, an Amber Alert was not issued for the safety of the child. The post stated, “Law Enforcement determined who the suspect was and worked with several outside agencies to locate the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.”

Initial reports state the teen was picked up and taken out of the area by a man who was not known to the family.

This article will be updated when more details are released.

