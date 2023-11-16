News and First Alert Weather App
Missing boaters found safe near Nekoosa

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two boaters were found safe after being reported missing on the Wisconsin River Thursday morning.

Multiple departments were called to the area of Riverside Park in Nekoosa around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of two missing boaters. The Nekoosa Fire Chief tells Newschanel 7 the men had been out looking for wood and fishing lures.

Crews from a number of area departments responded with boats to help with the search. The men were found shortly before 1 p.m.

