Marshfield Clinic announces pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic announced in a letter to employees on Wednesday it will begin making cuts to employee benefits and pay as early as Nov. 26.

According to multiple news tips on Wednesday, employees received an outline of the plan detailing each individual item that will be affected.

The first is salary and pay decreases for Marshfield Clinic Health System leadership. The CEO, Chiefs, Presidents, and VPs will all see a 15% decrease while Directors will see a 10% decrease. These will take effect on Dec. 3 for salaried prepaid or Nov. 26 for salaried postpaid or hourly. Leaders at the Director level and above will be required to take two weeks’ worth of PTO by Dec. 30 or get their PTO down to a remaining balance of 60 hours by Dec. 30, whichever is less.

Taking effect on Jan. 1, 401(k) employer match and employee retirement plans will be suspended. Employees will still be able to contribute to their 401(k) however. Additionally, employees participating in the deferred compensation plan will not have their contributions made for 2023.

Marshfield Clinic said in the letter that it was important for any decision to be a “shared sacrifice” among all employees from leadership to line staff. They also said the changes will be temporary, and there is an extensive financial improvement plan being put in place.

In the letter sent on behalf of Marshfield Clinic interim CEO Dr. Brian Hoerneman, it stated that the economy has presented challenges that required a look throughout the organization to find solutions to a financial turnaround.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to Marshfield Clinic but has not yet received a response.

