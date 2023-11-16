First Alert Weather: Windy & turning cooler to end the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. Temperatures on Thursday peaked in the 60s in much of the region, but it was also windy with gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible into Thursday evening. A passing shower in the north Thursday evening, but most of the area stays dry. Cooler on Friday by a good 20 degrees. Dry conditions are on tap for the start of the gun deer hunting season on Saturday & Sunday. If you have travel plans ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, be prepared for unsettled weather on Tuesday and much colder conditions on Wednesday and on Turkey Day.

Gusty winds up to 40-45 mph into Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Windy into Thursday evening, still breezy and cooler overnight into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Still breezy into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and noticeable cooler to end the work week on Friday. (WSAW)

Snow or snow showers could impact the region on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Much colder on Wednesday with temps only in the 20s to around 30. (WSAW)

Turning colder going into the middle of next week. (WSAW)

