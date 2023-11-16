First Alert Weather: Windy & turning cooler to end the week
The mild weather will be in the rearview mirror after Thursday with cooler conditions on tap heading into the weekend.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. Temperatures on Thursday peaked in the 60s in much of the region, but it was also windy with gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible into Thursday evening. A passing shower in the north Thursday evening, but most of the area stays dry. Cooler on Friday by a good 20 degrees. Dry conditions are on tap for the start of the gun deer hunting season on Saturday & Sunday. If you have travel plans ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, be prepared for unsettled weather on Tuesday and much colder conditions on Wednesday and on Turkey Day.
