First Alert Weather: Warm & very windy Thursday, colder Friday

One more warm day on tap with strong southwest gusts. Colder air ushers in Friday. Seasonable temperatures over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more day of unseasonably warm temperatures on tap before a sharp drop in temperatures by Friday.

Highs today mild in the 60s, falling to the 30s Friday
Highs today mild in the 60s, falling to the 30s Friday(WSAW)

A warm front traveling through the Badger State Thursday morning bringing warmer temperatures to the region. Additionally, the front brings a strong southwest wind. A Wind Advisory in effect for some northern counties from 11 AM through 8 PM Thursday where southwest winds gusts between 40-45 mph. Elsewhere, strong winds still expected, gusting up to 35 mph.

Wind Advisory in effect for northern counties Thursday.
Wind Advisory in effect for northern counties Thursday.(WSAW)
Strong wind gusts on Thursday, between 35 - 45 mph
Strong wind gusts on Thursday, between 35 - 45 mph(WSAW)

Highs will sit in the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon, with skies featuring a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds increasing during the afternoon. Colder air flows in starting Thursday evening as a cold front tracks through overnight. A slim chance to see some light isolated rain Thursday night as the front travels eastward. Otherwise, cloudy with temperatures rapidly dropping heading into Friday.

Partly sunny, windy with highs very mild in the low to mid 60s
Partly sunny, windy with highs very mild in the low to mid 60s(WSAW)

Low temperatures Friday morning around the upper 20s. Afternoon highs returning to seasonable, in the upper 30s. A cold northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph with skies featuring plenty of sunshine.

Colder temperatures Friday afternoon, upper 30s with sunny skies
Colder temperatures Friday afternoon, upper 30s with sunny skies(WSAW)

The gun deer hunting opener this weekend is shaping up to be dry and seasonably cool. Northwest winds remain gusty Saturday, with calmer winds by Sunday. A fair amount of sun on both days, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Near average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s
Near average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s(WSAW)

Plan for temperatures to fall into the 30s for the week of Thanksgiving. Cloudy skies to start the week Monday with highs remaining in the low 40s. Temperatures start to fall into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs may end up falling into the 20s Thanksgiving Day. Our next widespread weather maker looks to arrive at the beginning of the week, Monday night into Tuesday. Early forecast models bring this weather system in as a rain and snow mix. As we get closer to next week, we’ll have a better idea whether or not this could cause some holiday travel delays.

Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday(WSAW)

