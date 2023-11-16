Festival Foods hosting 11 Turkey Trots across Wisconsin, including Stevens Point and Marshfield

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before you dig into that turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, you’ll have a chance to get a little exercise in at the Festival Foods Turkey Trot. The grocery store chain is hosting 11 races across Wisconsin, including in Stevens Point and Marshfield.

Kevin Hopp, Coordinator for the Stevens Point race, and Denise Sonnemann, Coordinator for the Marshfield race stopped by Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

“You’re gonna be eating a lot, and you’re gonna be watching football for most families. So I think it’s just a great way to get outside before you’re kind of cooped up inside...” Hopp said, “so it’s a great way to kick off the day and get some fresh air.”

The races will begin at 8:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. They’re located at SPASH and Marshfield High School. Organizers recommend arriving by 7:30 a.m. on race day to allow time for packet pick-up. Hopp says you don’t have to be an athlete to take part in the festivities.

“You just have to be able to get up and tie your own shoes and get out the door because it’s for everyone,” he said. “I mean, we have you know, the competitive part of it. So if someone wants to go out there and race they can go race the competitive five mile. And most people are just out there for a walk or a little jog. And you know, we people see have people pushing strollers pull, pulling wagons, just kind of meeting friends and seeing old friends they haven’t seen for a while out there.”

Click here to learn more about the Festival Foods Turkey Trot.

