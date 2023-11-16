News and First Alert Weather App
Fans show excitement as Edgar looks for 8th D7 State Title at Camp Randall

Coach Jerry Sinz at Camp Randall
Coach Jerry Sinz at Camp Randall(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2023 State Football title games kicked off at Camp Randall in Madison on Thursday morning.

For the Edgar Wildcats, it’s a record-setting trip. Edgar officially makes their 14th appearance at state, the most in state history. It’s a trip to Madison that Edgar fans have become accustomed to making. They are looking for their eighth state title, which would move them into second all-time in WIAA history.

However, to take the two-and-a-half-hour trek this year provided extra meaning, doing so to make history.

“I have a lot of cousins playing. I’ve been down here a couple of times, but cheering them on, there’s no better feeling than this,” said fan Karson Butt.

Amy Jacobs agreed. “It’s just amazing. It was a great ride down on the bus. The weather is beautiful. It’s a great day.”

At halftime, Edgar is leading Black Hawk/Warren 14 to 6. The game started at 10 a.m.

