Fans show excitement as Edgar looks for 8th D7 State Title at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2023 State Football title games kicked off at Camp Randall in Madison on Thursday morning.

For the Edgar Wildcats, it’s a record-setting trip. Edgar officially makes their 14th appearance at state, the most in state history. It’s a trip to Madison that Edgar fans have become accustomed to making. They are looking for their eighth state title, which would move them into second all-time in WIAA history.

However, to take the two-and-a-half-hour trek this year provided extra meaning, doing so to make history.

“I have a lot of cousins playing. I’ve been down here a couple of times, but cheering them on, there’s no better feeling than this,” said fan Karson Butt.

Amy Jacobs agreed. “It’s just amazing. It was a great ride down on the bus. The weather is beautiful. It’s a great day.”

At halftime, Edgar is leading Black Hawk/Warren 14 to 6. The game started at 10 a.m.

Camp Randall is ready for some state football! @EdgarFootball17 will take on Black Hawk/Warren at 10 am. @StratfordFB will play Darlington at 1 pm. Coverage from me and @BenjaminHelwig coming all day on @WSAW! #wisfb pic.twitter.com/oHmzPse598 — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) November 16, 2023

