Zor Shriners Feztival of Trees returns with holiday display in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Zor Shriners Feztival of Trees is set to enchant visitors with its captivating indoor experience beginning Nov. 24, through Dec. 3.

The event will be held at the Wisconsin Rapids Masonic Center located at 2321 2nd Ave. The event showcases the dedication of Shriners and community volunteers who have generously donated their time to craft this 10-day holiday extravaganza.

The magic unfolds with community businesses, organizations, and individual sponsors meticulously adorning “Feztive” trees with unwrapped presents, creating a spectacle of lights, decorations, and unique ornaments. Children and adults alike can capture moments with Santa during specified hours.

Admission and parking are free and everyone is encouraged to attend. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcomed to serve the community alongside the event’s festivities. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a sponsored tree, accompanied by presents worth a value of $500 or more.

All sponsored trees with their presents will find their new homes through a raffle draw on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

As the Wisconsin River provides a picturesque backdrop, attendees can feel the holiday spirit while exploring the indoor holiday wreath gallery, each wreath serving as an additional raffle item. Promoting unity among families and fostering friendships, this tradition seeks to mark the commencement of the holiday season.

The Feztival of Trees will be open to the public on the following dates:

Nov. 24 (Black Friday): 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 (Saturday): 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Nov. 26 (Sunday): 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 - Dec. 1 (Monday - Friday): 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dec. 2 (Saturday): 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 (Sunday): 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Raffle at 4 p.m.)

