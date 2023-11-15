News and First Alert Weather App
Wood County to use Everbridge as new emergency notification system

Everbridge is a collaboration between all departments in the county
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Law Enforcement is taking that next step for those who want to stay informed about public emergencies in the most efficient way possible.

They’re using a notification software called Everbridge that sends emergency updates to their community in just seconds.

The Everbridge Notification System has been running for the past week. It’s something city leaders hope to make the most out of. Everbridge has been trusted and used by more national governments across the world than any other notification system, including in Marathon County.

Sarah Christensen with Wood County Emergency Management said, “Everbridge software is a collaboration between all the departments in the county. Our department will be primarily using it for weather alerts.”

Wood County Dispatch Manager Tony Bastien said, “With Everbridge, they have something known as resident connect which can instantly put us in touch with about 52,000 unique contacts within Wood County.”

There are also life and safety-focused alerts you can sign up for while others are various subscription services.

“You can opt into different subscriptions within the system from updates from different Wood County departments,” Bastien said.

If there is an active shooter or another public emergency — Everbridge will send the alert to anyone with the app regardless of your subscription.

“You could liken it to an Amber Alert specific to Wood County,” Bastien said. “It’s not going to have 100% in the community. We’re told it’s anywhere between 75 and maybe 85 percent.”

Wood County has some big goals in mind for Everbridge.

“I would like to see as many notifications go out in subscription format as possible,” Christensen said. “It’s a great way to reach as many people in the county as you can with one message.”

The city is encouraging everyone to sign up for Everbridge. It is available on IOS and Android devices via their respective app stores.

