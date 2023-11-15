Town of Frankfort earns 2023 Recycling Excellence Award from DNR

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of America Recycles Day, the Wisconsin DNR has announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Award, including one in Marathon County.

The 2023 award winners formed partnerships, engaged community members, and implemented systems and equipment to achieve their waste reduction and recycling goals.

The town of Frankfort in Marathon County wanted to expand beyond the average recycling and waste services and is now providing an important service for its residents. The town holds an annual “Tire Day” on the fourth Saturday in September. Working with Bee Line Tire Recycling, the event provides tire recycling for a small fee, which is substantially less than other outlets. This simple act allows residents to have a reliable recycling opportunity they can count on and prevents illegal burning and dumping in ditches, rivers, forests, and along roadways. The response has been so enthusiastic that the town is working to expand to include a spring event and additional materials, including appliances and electronics.

Other municipalities to receive the award include:

Ashley Furniture (Trempealeau)

Cortec Coated Products (Eau Claire)

Town Of Calumet (Fond du Lac)

Eau Claire County

Elm Grove Green Team (Waukesha)

Habitat For Humanity Of The Greater La Crosse Region

Town Of Mentor (Clark)

Pellitteri Waste Systems (Dane)

Richardson Resale Store (Sheboygan)

Winter School District/Project Northwood (Sawyer)

Their efforts resulted in many tons of materials diverted from the landfill, cost-savings for residents, businesses, and communities as well as increased access to donation, recycling, and disposal services.

To view the full profiles and learn what advice the winners have for others looking to start or improve their waste reduction and recycling efforts, visit the Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards webpage.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.