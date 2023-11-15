News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County to bring back free holiday light recycling program

(123RF)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Solid Waste has once again teamed up with County municipalities to offer recycling of holiday lights this season. This free program is available now through Jan. 31.

Strands of holiday lights can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

  • Portage County MRF located at 600 Moore Rd. in Plover.
  • City of Stevens Point Public Drop-off located at 100 6th Ave.
  • Recycling Connections located at 1100 Main St. Suite 120 in Stevens Point from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday - Friday
  • Village of Plover at the Veterans Memorial Park parking lot on the corner of Post Rd and School Dr.
  • Village of Whiting Village Hall
  • Town of Amherst Town Hall
  • Town of Hull Municipal Building
  • Town of Lanark Town Hall

Only strands of lights will be accepted, no lighted figurines, rope lighting, extension cords, bags, or garbage will be accepted. Empty bagged lights into the provided receptacle. If contamination becomes an issue at any of these locations, the affected location may suspend the program early.

Stands of lights should not be recycled curbside as they wrap around sorting equipment, similar to how hair wraps around a vacuum cleaner. They cause inefficient sorting and costly shutdowns to remove the lights from sorting equipment at recycling centers.

