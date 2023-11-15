News and First Alert Weather App
Minor earthquake shakes northern Illinois

USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.
USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.(USGS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STANDARD, Ill. (WMTV) – A slight earthquake shook a small town in northern Illinois early Wednesday, federal officials confirmed.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremblor struck in Putnam Co. around 4:40 a.m. and measured a 3.6 on the Richter scale. It was centered just outside Standard, Ill., about seven miles south of I-80.

It was recorded as far as 40 miles away, according to the USGS Earthquake map, which if heading south would stretch the outskirts of Peoria or Bloomington-Normal. The USGS shakemap did extend as far as east as Chicago, south all the way to Springfield, and even crossed the Wisconsin border, although at that distance it would likely be hard to detect.

Wednesday’s quake would be considered a minor one by scientists. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, one that strong may be felt.

For comparison, an earthquake that registered a 4.0 on the Richter Scale, which would be two-and-a-half times bigger is likely to be felt and one would have to reach a five before causing noticeable damage, the center explained.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

