Milwaukee Brewers name bench coach Murphy as new manager

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s official! The Milwaukee Brewers have named Pat Murphy manager. He will be the 20th manager in Brewers’ history.

Pat Murphy is officially the 20th manager of your Milwaukee Brewers! pic.twitter.com/3xBUd67gzQ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 15, 2023

“Pat Murphy brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for the game of baseball as well as a familiarity with the Brewers organization, players, staff and culture,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold. “Pat has been a significant contributor in the run of recent seasons of unprecedented success in franchise history. We are pleased to have Pat remain in the Brewers family and excited to name him manager today.”

Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since the fall after Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015. He has over 30 years of coaching experience, most notably at the college level with Arizona State and Notre Dame, where he coached Counsell. He was also the San Diego Padres interim manager in 2015.

Rickie Weeks was named associate manager. The former second baseman spent 11 of his 14 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Brewers (2003, ‘05-14). He is a member of the Brewers Wall of Honor and was an All-Star in 2011.

