Social media threat causes ‘soft hold’ at Merrill High School; situation resolved

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School was on a soft hold Wednesday while police investigated a threat made on social media.

According to a message sent to parents, district staff was made aware of a non-specific threatening social media post. As a precautionary measure, the school was placed on a soft hold, which means no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

In a follow-up message to parents, the district said the situation was resolved and the Merrill Police Department is now handling it. School staff is on hand if students are upset by the incident and would like to talk.

