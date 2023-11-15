News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts at Lowe's(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police said two men have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police said they arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men allegedly would take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the suspects were already gone, and Lowe’s stores refunded the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

In all, the men allegedly purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Tuesday, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DPI releases school district report cards for 2022-23 school year
Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
Mary Terry
Cash bond signed for Laona woman charged with husband’s murder
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager
The Board voted 5-4 to not move forward with its restructuring plan for the Wausau East and...
Clarifying the confusion: Wausau School District responds to Monday’s restructuring decision

Latest News

Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel