Foster families in need in north central Wisconsin

PORTAGE & LINCOLN COUNTIES, Wis. (WSAW) - Every community is need of foster families. This includes Portage and Lincoln Counties where they need more foster homes that accept teens. For teens, it’s a group that’s hard to find a family for sometimes. But one Portage County couple is making it their mission to help give kids a family life.

About 6 foster homes are needed in Portage County. While in Lincoln County they would like to double their number to 12 licensed foster homes, with two of those homes accepting teens.

Denise Zachman and her husband, John, foster two teens right now, to go along with 2 younger kids. They’ve also adopted three children who they once fostered. For over two decades they’ve been welcoming foster children to their home in Amherst.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to impact them in a way that they might not be impacted,” said Zachman.

The Zachman family take children that are the hardest to place.

“With Teenagers they just really want some place where they can feel heard, and feel safe, and feel like they matter and they have a voice,” said Zachman.

Right now more than 100 children, including 29 teens, are in out-of-home care in Portage County. 43 are in foster care. The rest are in group care.

Danita Docka is a foster care coordinator for Portage County Health and Human Services Department. She says teens are often a group that has experienced a wide range of changes including moving from school to school.

“One of the biggest needs is for teen homes. It’s a challenge because teens present different challenges than the typical age child. And I think it’s a little intimidating for foster parents,” said Docka. “They are struggling because of that so they are acting out behaviors or maybe some of their delinquency behaviors are stemming from the need for solid supervision and good support.”

A number of teens in need of foster care in Wisconsin are placed in group homes or placed in other county foster homes, which could cause them trauma.

“Placing kids out of the county, you’re taking a kid from what they know, you’re taking a child from their community, their friend group and their school, and that’s definitely a challenge for these kids that have to be placed out of county,” said Hannah Euting, Initial Assessment Worker, Lincoln County Department of Social Services

However, 13-18 year old’s do better with one-on-one care that individual foster families can offer. In Lincoln County they have 19 kids in foster care and 8 of those kids are teens.

“Children that come into Foster Care especially teens there is significant trauma that they are coming from, so it takes a lot from a foster family to take that on and connect them to the resources and be that support system,” said Euting.

The Zachman family says there’s one thing people need to do when they’re considering becoming a foster family.

“Just make the call, and just get some more information, it can be an amazing experience, it can be awesome,” said Zachman.

Both Lincoln and Portage County say if placement isn’t available in foster homes in their county, they’ll reach out to other counties to fill the void.

If you would like to become a foster parent, you can click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.