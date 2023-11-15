Family Fall Festival offers fun for all at Mosinee Elementary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family over the weekend, look no further than the Family Fall Festival at Mosinee Elementary School. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, November 18 from 10:00 am. to 3:00 p.m.

Terra Plaisance, the Executive Director of the Mosinee area Chamber of Commerce joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

“It’s just a day of fun for kids, mainly kids, adults also have fun,” Plaisance said, “...the elementary school is set up in the gym with all inflatable bounce houses.”

The event costs $10 per child, and lunch will be provided. Plaisance says organizers are expecting 300-400 children to attend.

Click here to learn more about the Family Fall Festival.

