Edgar tops Gilman, Loyal defeats Marathon in season-opening girls basketball action

High School Basketball 11-14-23
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - High school girls basketball is underway for 2023-2024, with Edgar and Loyal amongst several area winners.

Edgar welcomed Gilman to their turf, defending it with a 45-32 win over the Pirates. Just over 10 minutes away, Marathon couldn’t fend off Loyal, losing 71-64.

Edgar and Marathon will square off against each other next on Friday, Nov. 17th, at 7:15 P.M. at Edgar. Gilman will head home to host Flambeau on Thursday, Nov. 16th, at 7:15 P.M., while Loyal will take a long break and take till Thurs. Nov. 30th, at 7:15 PM.

