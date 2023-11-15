DNR says number of hunters on the decline in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last decade, Wisconsin has experienced a drop in the amount of hunters.

23 years ago, Wisconsin had about 700,000 hunters. In 2023, that number is 600,000 and the Department of Natural Resources predicts the trend to continue. A way of life that is slowly decreasing the amount of people throwing on their blaze orange every fall.

Across the country, states are dealing with an aging population. That means losing a generation of outdoorsmen who embraced the hunting tradition, but the DNR says they have a plan to embrace new hunters and keep the sport thriving in Wisconsin.

“That simply is driven by the fact that the baby boomer generation were really avid deer hunters, and they’re aging out of deer hunting,” said DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl.

Right now, the most common age of a hunter is 60, and it’s no easy task to harvest a deer.

Cardiologist at Aspirus Dr. Marcus Sublette said, “Because many of them are men who either are middle-aged or older and that’s a population that has historically had a higher risk of heart problems.”

Over the next decade, the DNR expects to lose 2% of hunters each year meaning more deer and less revenue, but the DNR’s plan to mitigate that — recruitment. One group growing its numbers is women.

“They’re currently making up I think, 18 to 20% of the deer hunting population,” Pritzl said. And that’s a good thing as more women means more opportunities to teach the next generation. Pritzl adds, “It becomes more of a family event that everyone’s you know, participating in as they bring the kids in and share the experience together.”

There’s also an emphasis on first-time adult hunters.

“There’s a growing interest in people being more connected to their food sources,” Pritzl said. “The whole, you know, farm to table and field to fork and the interest in wanting to be part of sustainable, responsible food procurement is very attractive to a lot of people and deer hunting plays right into that.”

When it comes to sustaining revenue the DNR says it’s in good shape.

Pritzl shared, “More of our deer hunters are taking on archery hunting as well as gun hunting.”

That means money for the state’s conservation fund. While that’s important, it’s not the focus for the future.

“It’s less about revenue generation and more about having people participating in the deer hunt in Wisconsin as part of their lifestyle,” Pritzl said. “We recognize it’s not all just about what the DNR stands to gain or lose - it’s just our communities as a whole.”

If you are interested in hunting, but are new to the sport, the DNR has a webpage dedicated to first-time hunters. It also offers reduced license fees and access to mentored hunts.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.