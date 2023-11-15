News and First Alert Weather App
CBS announces ‘Young Sheldon’ will end after season 7

'Young Sheldon'
'Young Sheldon'(Heather Poltrock | CBS ENTERTAINMENT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(WSAW) - After seven season, ‘Young Sheldon’ is ending. A one-hour series finale will air on May 16.

The show is a prequel to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and tells the story of the Cooper family, specifically Sheldon.

As previously announced, the new season will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 15.

‘Young Sheldon’ has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after ‘The Big Bang Theory’ completed its run.

The series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers.

