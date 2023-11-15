Bookstore in Stevens Point opens space in store for National Novel Writing Month

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Grab your pen, paper, or laptop. The month of November is National Novel Writing Month and a bookstore in Stevens Point is opening its doors Wednesday to encourage all types of writing.

The idea came from NaNoWriMo- a nonprofit that encourages people to write a whole novel during the month of November. But don’t worry, Lyn at Bound to Happen says you can come write whatever you feel comfortable with.

People can come into the store, and write at their own pace and in their own style. You can write a novel, a poem, a short story, anything you would like. The idea is to get you started writing in some way in a shared safe, creative space.

“But I really enjoy being able to kind of get lost in stories that other people can write, it really helps us to also better understand the world that we live in, better understand the people that we live in this world with”, said Lyn Ciurro, Owner, Bound to Happen Bookstore.

A published author is one person to thank for a shared writing space making its way to the bookstore in Stevens Point. You may know her as Briah, but her pen name is B.A. McRae. She says she wasn’t always interested in reading and writing. She told NewsChannel 7 she wasn’t a good reader as a child. Her love started in her poem class when she was just 12 years old. It was her eighth-grade teacher Mrs. Randazzo, at Ben Franklin Junior High, who inspired her to keep going. Briah would give her poems she wrote for her to read, and Mrs. Randazzo would read them and leave little notes on them.

“I think that there’s those special teachers that really encourage you to keep going with your creativity. So, I would encourage anybody who feels like they have a story inside of them to write it, because they need to be heard,” said Briah Hoyt, Writer in Stevens Point.

Briah has published five poems and four novels. She says the event means a lot to her. She said anyone is welcome to come and write. The biggest thing you can do is get started. If you want to come write at the store, the event starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. It is every Wednesday in November.

Bound to Happen Bookstore is located at 1008 Main St. in Stevens Point.

