News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

BBB offers tips for holiday shopper buying from overseas sellers

Warning signs of shopping online
Warning signs of shopping online(wrdw)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The holiday season is here, and as usual, shoppers are looking to score the best deals.

You may see social media ads or emails from unfamiliar websites and brands, but they have items that check boxes on your gift lists. You click on the ad, and you’re taken to a website you’ve never heard of before, then you are redirected to another page.

Before you click and fill your cart, the BBB has a few reminders:

  • Look for the BBB Seal: Check if the business you want to shop from is BBB Accredited. If it is, it means the business prioritizes trust in the marketplace and adds a layer of confidence and peace of mind for all consumers.
  • Is the retailer based in North America?: Does it have a local presence? With several online retailers operating overseas, make sure that before you place an order, check where the package originates from, the time frames for delivery, and return policies.
  • Are there extra fees: Are you comfortable paying fees for shipping and processing? Also, if you need to make a return, is there a fee associated with it?
  • Check the website and social media of the retailer: Does the website have contact information, an address, and a return policy? Check out their social media pages. Are there comments? Is the page new? If so, do the comments seem to be a little too nice or is the retailer responding to any negative comments?
  • Check the privacy policy: Make sure you are comfortable with how the website uses your personal information. If there is no visible privacy policy, it’s likely a red flag and you should consider other options.

After doing your due diligence, you will be able to decide if shopping at an unfamiliar website is right for you. You can also ask your local BBB for assistance and always check customer reviews to help you choose trustworthy businesses and products.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin or call 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.

Before shopping online, review the BBB online shopping page and read the BBB Tip: Smart Shopping Online. When possible, do business with a BBB Accredited Business. Read more about BBB Accreditation Standards and BBB Standards for Trust.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DPI releases school district report cards for 2022-23 school year
Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
Mary Terry
Cash bond signed for Laona woman charged with husband’s murder
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager
The Board voted 5-4 to not move forward with its restructuring plan for the Wausau East and...
Clarifying the confusion: Wausau School District responds to Monday’s restructuring decision

Latest News

Merrill High School
Social media threat causes ‘soft hold’ at Merrill High School; situation resolved
Former second baseman Rickie Weeks has also been named associate manager.
Brewers confirm Pat Murphy becomes new manager
Brewers promote Murphy to manager
Milwaukee Brewers name bench coach Murphy as new manager
Sunrise 7
7 Things You Need to Know - Nov. 15, 2023